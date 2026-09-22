Primary Elections

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The 2026 primary election has wrapped up and the question of who will be the new district court judge in Doña Ana county has already been decided.
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Democratic Candidate for Doña Ana County Sheriff, Vanessa Ordoñez wins with 37% of votes against 6 candidates.
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Daisy Maldonado, Democratic candidate for Doña Ana County Commissioner District 1 wins with 54% of votes.
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Todd Garrison, Republican candidate for Doña Ana County Sheriff, outperformed 3 other candidates with 57% of the vote.
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KRWG Public Media is covering contested races around the region ahead of the June 2nd primary. KRWG’s Susan Morée spoke with Gilbert Guadiana, who is a Democratic candidate for Grant County Commission, District 2.
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KRWG Public Media is covering contested races around the region ahead of the June 2nd primary. KRWG’s Susan Morée spoke with Eloy Medina, who is a Democratic candidate for Grant County Commission, District 2
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KRWG Public Media is covering contested races around the region ahead of the June 2nd primary. KRWG’s Susan Morée spoke with Raul Robles, who is a Republican candidate for Otero County Sheriff.