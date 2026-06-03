Vanessa Ordoñez talks about winning and her campaign

Abigail Salas:

So, Vanessa, how are you feeling?

Vanessa Ordoñez:

Well, right now I'm feeling very optimistic. I'm feeling very energized. I know I talked to a lot of people. I knocked on a lot of doors, probably over almost close to 2,000 doors. The feedback was really great. And so, I'm optimistic that we did garner a lot of support during this campaign.

Abigail Salas:

Tell more about your campaign, how do you think it went?

Vanessa Ordoñez:

Well, I got to say, it's definitely one for the books. And I say that because it really challenges you to really push yourself. And if you really have a dream, chase that dream, and that's what I'm doing. I'm trying to do something that's going to benefit our community, and that's enhancing public safety.

Abigail Salas:

And how would it feel to win?

Vanessa Ordoñez:

I think I would feel very fulfilled. I think I would be able to provide a service to our community that is needed and continue strengthening already what's in place at the sheriff's office and push that department forward.

Abigail Salas:

And if things don't go your way, what's your message to voters?

Vanessa Ordoñez:

Well, if things don't go my way, I got to say that I still feel that the people vote and ultimately, it's up to the people to decide who they want in office. And we have to respect that. You know, as candidates, we have to respect what the people want. And I'm here to support the people regardless of, you know, if they see me in that position or not. I still think that I could serve our community even in other capacities.