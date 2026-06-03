© 2026 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Isabel Jerabek voted in as new judge after primary win

KRWG | By Noah Raess
Published June 3, 2026 at 4:13 PM MDT
Isabel Jerabek is running for District Court Judge for the Third Judicial District in Doña Ana County
Isabel Jerabek won her race for District Court Judge for the Third Judicial District in Doña Ana County

The 2026 primary election has wrapped up and the question of who will be the new district court judge in Doña Ana county has already been decided.

Democratic candidate for Third Judicial District division four judge in Doña Ana county Isabel Jerabek has won her primary.

She defeated attorney and former public defender Dania Gardea by roughly 9% on election night.

Jerabek said that she has some issues she wants to address on day one.

“Making sure that hearings are scheduled timely with all incoming cases and making sure that moving forward all matters are processed timely and tracked to where the backlog does not continue to be a problem,” Jerabek said.

Jerabek faces no opposition in the general election and said that she will spend the next six months getting ready for her role as judge.
Local News
Noah Raess
KRWG multimedia reporter Noah Raess is an NMSU graduate and has worked with KRWG Public Media since 2021. He has produced many feature news stories for television, radio, and the web that have covered housing, public safety, climate, school safety, and issues facing refugees. He was also a part of KRWG’s 2022 and 2024 Election coverage, completing interviews with candidates running for office across southwest New Mexico. Raess has also worked with Searchlight New Mexico, an award-winning investigative news organization based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and The Las Cruces Bulletin.
See stories by Noah Raess