Isabel Jerabek voted in as new judge after primary win

The 2026 primary election has wrapped up and the question of who will be the new district court judge in Doña Ana county has already been decided.

Democratic candidate for Third Judicial District division four judge in Doña Ana county Isabel Jerabek has won her primary.

She defeated attorney and former public defender Dania Gardea by roughly 9% on election night.

Jerabek said that she has some issues she wants to address on day one.

“Making sure that hearings are scheduled timely with all incoming cases and making sure that moving forward all matters are processed timely and tracked to where the backlog does not continue to be a problem,” Jerabek said.

Jerabek faces no opposition in the general election and said that she will spend the next six months getting ready for her role as judge.