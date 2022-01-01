Our MISSION

KRWG Public Media endeavors to facilitate New Mexico State University’s outreach by providing public radio and television services to southern New Mexico and West Texas. We strive to educate and engage community development by providing relevant news, a forum for open discussion, a celebration of the arts while preserving and conveying human and natural history.

Our VISION

KRWG Broadcasting is a significant and trusted resource for a wide range of news, cultural and entertaining media programming. As conscientious stewards of the New Mexico State University and community resources we will be significant eyes, ears and the voice for a diverse and rapidly changing southwestern culture. We will utilize our professional skills and developing technologies to inspire and encourage people of all ages, backgrounds and locations to become thoughtful productive members of a far reaching, vibrant and dynamic society.

Our VALUES

With the communities we serve, KRWG media values New Mexico State University's commitment to enrich our diverse communities with the highest standard of programming in art, science and information. Rooted in the principles of public supported media, we operate in the public interest by being independent, thorough, fair and accountable in our news and community affairs programming. We share the University’s mission of education and outreach. Our services will respect one’s intelligence, and encourage civil discourse in our daily presentation of programs that inform, educate and entertain.