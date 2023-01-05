NPR National News

-
Late night TV has seen a recent exodus of non-white stars — from Desus and Mero and Ziwe to Trevor Noah himself.
Crossings of the dangerous Darién Gap have reached another record, as migrants seek protection or a better future in the United States but lack safer routes to get there.
The Bidens are trying to "work through solutions," a spokesperson said, after Commander bit a series of Secret Service agents. In the meantime, the German shepherd is staying somewhere else.
We've heard from parents, authors, activists and other adults about banned books. But we haven't heard much from kids. We asked four young readers to share their thoughts about book bans.
Sam Bankman-Fried's trial in New York kicked off with lawyers from both sides delivering their opening statements, painting him as a villain or as an innocent nerd.
House Republicans are scrambling to coalesce around a small number of candidates to be Speaker of the House but the path to electing someone is unclear.
Alix E. Harrow's Starling House depicts a dying, fictional coal town's horrors and dark past. Harrow joins a long tradition of authors writing Gothic fiction as a way to process the ills of society.
Researchers have identified genes linked to vegetarianism. This may help explain why some people who are motivated to give up meat for ethical, environmental or health reasons, don't always adhere.
A Norwegian writer, Jon Fosse, has won the 2023 Nobel Prize in literature. Though little-known outside his home country, he is celebrated in literary circles.
Many South Korean teachers say they have suffered from parents' harassment and excessive demands. This summer, they came out to the streets voicing anger and demanding protection for their rights.
With more workers heading back to the office it seems many have forgotten some rules for riding mass transit. The MTA reminds riders, among other things, to keep your feet off of the seats.
Virginia officials say they are working to fix an issue after an unknown number of eligible voters were removed from the state's rolls.