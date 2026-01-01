Cooking with Chef Tom: Grillin’ and Chillin’
Backyard barbecue season is here! Join KRWG Public Media for Cooking with Chef Tom: Grillin’ and Chillin’! We’re grilling flank and prosciutto skewers, fennel and shrimp salad, and serving up charbroiled pork chops with grilled gorgonzola polenta and berry chutney, and more! Learn new recipes you can try for the holidays or any time!
So many ways to enjoy this grillin' and chillin' show! Listen to the radio version or watch the show on television.
On this next episode of Cooking with Chef Tom, this episode features tips and tricks for grilling...
Download all the recipes from the show!