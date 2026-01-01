Cooking with Chef Tom: Grillin’ and Chillin’

Backyard barbecue season is here! Join KRWG Public Media for Cooking with Chef Tom: Grillin’ and Chillin’! We’re grilling flank and prosciutto skewers, fennel and shrimp salad, and serving up charbroiled pork chops with grilled gorgonzola polenta and berry chutney, and more! Learn new recipes you can try for the holidays or any time!