© 2026 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KRWG TV signal has been restored in Alamogordo. Thank you for your patience while we worked on the issue.

Cooking with Chef Tom: Grillin’ and Chillin’

Backyard barbecue season is here! Join KRWG Public Media for Cooking with Chef Tom: Grillin’ and Chillin’! We’re grilling flank and prosciutto skewers, fennel and shrimp salad, and serving up charbroiled pork chops with grilled gorgonzola polenta and berry chutney, and more! Learn new recipes you can try for the holidays or any time!

So many ways to enjoy this grillin' and chillin' show! Listen to the radio version or watch the show on television.

Watch 54:17
Cooking with Chef Tom
Grillin' & Chillin'
On this next episode of Cooking with Chef Tom, this episode features tips and tricks for grilling...
Episode: S2026 E1 | 54:17
Download all the recipes from the show!

KRWG Grilling & Chillin' 2026 Recipes.docx