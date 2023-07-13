-
Tools and technology followed awareness of how wastewater injection was shaking Oklahoma. This article is part of Shaky Ground, a collaborative reporting project between the Carlsbad Current-Argus and KRWG Public Media.
In collaboration with the Carlsbad Current-Argus, KRWG investigated the increase of seismicity in the Permian Basin tied to the oil and gas industry. In the second part of this two-part story, KRWG’s Jonny Coker spoke with city officials and researchers about potential solutions to curb the growing seismic activity.
In collaboration with the Carlsbad Current-Argus, KRWG investigated the increase of seismicity in the Permian Basin, what's causing it, and what's being done to stop it. In part one of this two-part story, Jonny Coker spoke with an oilfield industry insider about his thoughts on growing production, as well as an environmentalist who is concerned with the impacts brought by the industry.
As New Mexico takes step to prevent big quakes, our reporting asks how do other’s with a stake feel about the work.