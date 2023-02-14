-
Greta Thunberg says she has no plans to get into politics as a career, and she thinks she can do more as a climate campaigner on the outside.
Christian nationalism has been seen as outside the mainstream. But new data from the Public Religion Research Institute and the Brookings Institute indicates it's more common than many think.
In the hit HBO show, the world has been devastated by a pandemic caused by a deadly fungus. Is that even possible? Could the next pandemic come from fungi? Turns out it's a very real question.
In Guatemala's mosquito-plagued lowlands, researchers use a novel tool — they call it an "insectazooka" — to suck up mosquitoes. Then they peer at the blood meal, searching for unknown pathogens.