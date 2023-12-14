Health News

-
The U.S. Supreme Court says it will hear a case about the abortion pill mifepristone next year and review a lower court decision that would make it harder to get that medicine.
Resistance to the drug artemisinin was confirmed in Africa. Without better surveillance, experts say it is hard to track the threat.
Findings from a new study help answer questions about why some people get more severe and transmissible HIV than others — and serve as a reminder that viruses don't always weaken over time.
Cuba has one of the world's highest COVID vaccination rates, with more than 85% of the nation fully immunized and kids as young as 2 getting inoculated. And it's done so using homegrown vaccines.
Hong Kong's hamster cull has people wondering if they can catch SARS-CoV-2 from a pet. And here's a human dilemma: Is it risky to visit an immunocompromised individual who recently had COVID?
The documentary follows a Buddhist and a Muslim — who don't always get along — as they provide health care to Muslim women and children despite growing political and religious tensions in Myanmar.
New findings from Malawi suggest the country has entered something akin to the endemic stage of the pandemic — along with many other African nations.
It's a sibling of the first omicron variant that swept the world. Is it more contagious? Does it cause severe disease? Will it keep current omicron surges going? Researchers are looking for answers.
The World Health Organization has created a Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence. Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, who heads the group, talks about the challenges that lie ahead.
What could the world achieve this year if we had a limitless budget and full support from global leaders? Our audience shares their heartfelt ideas.
It's a pandemic predicament. With only 1 recorded case of COVID-19 in their island nation, Tongans are desperate for help after the volcanic eruption — but eager to keep the virus out.
Athletes and other attendees will be in a closed "loop" with strict rules about everything from daily testing for athletes to how spectators should respond — no cheering out loud, please!