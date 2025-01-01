Privacy Policy

KRWG Public Media is committed to protecting your privacy and ensuring transparency in how we collect, use, and share your information.

Collection and Use of Mobile Information

When you opt in to receive SMS messages from KRWG Public Media, we may collect your mobile phone number and any information you provide in response to our messages. This information is used solely for communication purposes, including service updates, alerts, and relevant notifications.

Consent & Opt-Out Instructions

By providing your mobile number and opting in, you consent to receive SMS messages from KRWG Public Media. If you wish to stop receiving messages at any time, you can opt out by texting STOP to the number from which you received the message. Upon opting out, you will no longer receive SMS messages unless you re-subscribe. For additional assistance, you may contact our support team.

Data Sharing and Protection

KRWG Public Media does not share, sell, or rent your mobile information with third parties or affiliates for marketing or promotional purposes.

Our Commitment to Privacy

Your privacy is important to us. To better protect your privacy, we provide this notice, which explains our online information practices and the choices you can make regarding how your information is collected and used.

The Information We Collect

This notice applies to all information collected or submitted on the KWRG Public Media website. On some pages, you can make philanthropic contributions, order products, make requests, and register to receive materials. The types of personal information collected at these pages are: name, address, email address, phone number, and credit/debit card information.

This policy applies to all pledges, whether online, text, by phone, or by mail.

The Way We Use Information

We use the information you provide about yourself to provide member benefits and/or to complete an order. We do not share this information with outside parties except to the extent necessary to provide benefits or complete an order.

We use the information you provide about someone else when placing an order only to ship the product and to confirm delivery. We do not share this information with outside parties except to the extent necessary to complete that order.

Finally, we never use or share the personally identifiable information provided to us online in ways unrelated to the ones described above without also providing you an opportunity to opt-out or otherwise prohibit such unrelated uses.

Our Commitment to Data Security

To prevent unauthorized access, maintain data accuracy, and ensure the correct use of information, we have put in place appropriate physical, electronic, and managerial procedures to safeguard and secure the information we collect online.

Our Commitment to Children's Privacy

Protecting the privacy of the very young is especially important. For that reason, we never collect or maintain information at our website from those we actually know are under 13.

How to Contact Us

If you have any other questions or concerns regarding these privacy policies, please contact us at 575-646-2222 or email us at feedback@nmsu.edu.

