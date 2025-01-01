Susan Moree is a journalist with nearly 15 years of experience. She is the host of All Things Considered for KRWG Public Media.

She has reported in New Mexico for the Silver City Sun-News and New Mexico Political Report, where she covered the legislature and state-wide news for more than five years. Most recently, she was the managing editor of the Las Cruces Bulletin and Desert Exposure.

She got her start on-air as a news announcer for KCHS, broadcasting out of Truth or Consequences. She also worked as an environmental reporter in Montana, where she covered the largest Superfund complex in the nation for nearly five years.

Email: smoree@nmsu.edu