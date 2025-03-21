Community Resource list

Find Help:

peer-to-peer warmline if you need someone to talk to 1-855-466-7100

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Call or text 988 anytime, 24/7, for free and confidential emotional support.

Doña Ana County Crisis Triage Center - Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. The center offers walk-in mental health services for individuals experiencing a crisis.

La Clinica de Familia - Behavioral Health Specialty Services

NAMI Southern New Mexico - Support groups (no cost), peer support workers that will help you find resources

PEAK Behavioral - inpatient and outpatient mental health resources, can aid in finding other resources

FYI+ Youth, family, and adult mental health and life resources

Transportation:

· The roadrunner transit is currently free.

Food:

· Casa De Peregrinos

· El Caldito Soup Kitchen also at 999 W Amador

According to the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico's Facebook page, the Together for Las Cruces Crisis Action Fund serves as a vital resource, enabling the community to unite and offer immediate support during times of tragedy and devastation. The organization said this fund is actively dedicated to providing direct assistance to the families and victims profoundly impacted by the mass shooting that occurred on March 21, 2025.

Additional information: www.communityfoundationofsouthernnewmexico.org or by calling (575) 521-4794.

