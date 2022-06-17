-
In an emergency meeting Friday, the Otero County Commission voted to certify the primary election results 2-1.
Couy Griffin was sentenced Friday to 14 days behind bars, which he has already served.
She outlined her concerns in a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejando Mayorkas.
According to the order, the commission has until Friday to certify the primary election results.
LCU has traveled to other municipalities in the Southwest to strengthen their information sharing.
Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver has asked New Mexico's Supreme Court to order the three-member Otero County commission to certify the June 7 election results.
Tuesday's liftoff by Sceye Inc. is the latest test of the company's high-altitude platform station.
Authorities say no children were hurt in the shooting Monday morning at the Duncanville Fieldhouse.
Begay was head of the legislative branch during some key moments in tribal government.
With New Mexico students having significant access to Spanish and English education programs, it will be up to state lawmakers to address the challenges of boosting participation.
Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories were also issued in parts of the region.
Biden visited an emergency operations center in Santa Fe on Saturday and met with local, state and federal officials.