-
On December 2nd and 3rd, the Fountain Theatre in Mesilla will present "Journey Down the Gila" a documentary of 3 women kayaking down the Gila River to memorialize their children, 3 Silver City Teens who died in service of the places they loved.
-
Arizona Filmmaker, Eva Lewis, will be in Las Cruces to show her film, "Undeterred," which shows what is happening with community resistance on the U.S./Mexico border.
-
Co-Directors, Judy Kreith and Robin Truesdale, produced the documentary - "Cuba's Forgotten Jewels: a Haven in Havana." They tell the story of Judy's mother, Marion Finkels Kreith, who immigrated to Havana with a group of Jewish diamond merchants in the 1940's, along with other Holocaust survivors.
-
Charmayne Samuelson wrote a biography of Spencer MacCallum, the anthropologist who discovered Juan Quezada's Mata Ortiz Mexican Pottery in Deming, New Mexico.
-
Alma d'Arte Charter High School Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Adam Amador, and Bellas Artes y Cultura President, Erlinda Portillo, are pleased with their collaboration to benefit students and the community through art and culture.
-
Betina Gonzales McCracken, Director for NM Child Support Services Division, says their name change prioritizes families and encourages greater participation with job development, employment opportuities and reentry programs.
-
CEO of Aprendamos Family of Services, Abel Covarrubias, says the group has been committed to helping Southern New Mexico chidren, families and the community with developmental services for over 18 years.
-
The National Park Service reported that tourism to White Sands National created local economic benefits of $50,919,000.
-
Michael Casaus, NM State Director of The Wilderness Society, shares his perspective on the Bureau of Land Management's (BLM) update to Federal Oil and Gas Program.
-
The Blue Moon Bar & Grill in Radium Springs, NM is hosting a fundraiser for Animal Companions of Las Cruces on Saturday, August 26th from noon-4pm, 13060 N. Valley Dr., Las Cruces, NM 88007. There will be Arts for Animals Silent Auction from local artists with something for everyone; and a Cornhole Tournament for 2-person teams.
-
After 17 years at UTEP-University of Texas at El Paso, Dr. Guillermina “Gina” Núñez-Mchiri became the first Chicana/Latina Dean at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley Campus last year.
-
Since 2011 the Women's Intercultural Center in Anthony, NM has been named a Top-Rate Nonprofit by "GreatNonprofits," based on community recommendations. The Center is completely run on a volunteer basis, including Executive Director, Mary Carter.