© 2023 KRWG
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
About This Section
Emily Guerra covers the people and issues important to our growing border communities.
PUENTES airs during KRWG-FM's newscasts and most Saturdays at 5pm on "KRWG News This Week."
Load More