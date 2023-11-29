The Blue Moon Bar & Grill in Radium Springs, NM is hosting a fundraiser for Animal Companions of Las Cruces on Saturday, August 26th from noon-4pm, 13060 N. Valley Dr., Las Cruces, NM 88007. There will be Arts for Animals Silent Auction from local artists with something for everyone; and a Cornhole Tournament for 2-person teams.

