KRWG News Election Center

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Republican Samuel Kane answers questions about his role if elected attorney general, the office's responsibilities, and his priorities.
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KRWG Public Media is covering the New Mexico Secretary of State race. Election day is November 3rd. Democratic candidate Amanda Lopez Askin spoke with Scott Brocato.
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KRWG Public Media is covering the New Mexico Otero County Commission race for district 1. Election day is November 3rd. Republican candidate Chris Glidden spoke with Serena Johnson.
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KRWG Public Media is covering the New Mexico Otero County Commission race for district 1. Election day is November 3rd. Democratic candidate Alan Gonzalez spoke with Serena Johnson.
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KRWGs Abigail Salas spoke with Juan De Jesus Sanchez III on his campaign for New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands.
Watch previous election coverage here. KRWG provides local election forums, one-on-one interviews, and more...
Numbers will only be available after polls close on Tuesday night.
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The 2026 primary election has wrapped up and the question of who will be the new district court judge in Doña Ana county has already been decided.
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Democratic Candidate for Doña Ana County Sheriff, Vanessa Ordoñez wins with 37% of votes against 6 candidates.
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Daisy Maldonado, Democratic candidate for Doña Ana County Commissioner District 1 wins with 54% of votes.
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Todd Garrison, Republican candidate for Doña Ana County Sheriff, outperformed 3 other candidates with 57% of the vote.