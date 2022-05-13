© 2026 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KRWG News Election Center is your home for Local & National election news, coverage, and information. KRWG Public Media wants to ensure you have all the information you need before you fill out your ballot this election season.

KRWG Public Media is covering contested races in the region and reaches out to all candidates in selected races.
Watch
KRWG Election Forums
Watch previous election coverage here. KRWG provides local election forums, one-on-one interviews, and more...
View Unofficial Election Results Here
Numbers will only be available after polls close on Tuesday night.