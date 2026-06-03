Todd Garrison talks campaign and winning on election night

Abigail Salas:

So, Todd, can you just tell me how you're feeling tonight?

Todd Garrison:

I'm feeling really well. I feel really good about everything.

Abigail Salas:

And how do you think your campaign went?

Todd Garrison:

Well, you know, I came in late to the race. It was in March when I finally decided to just before sign up. So, I'd been struggling with the thought of getting back in and wondering if it was just me or if I mean, making sure it was something I wanted to do. And I Just got out of bed every morning thinking yes, it is, it is, it is so. I decided to go ahead and sign up and do everything and then from there it was kind of a race trying to get all the information out and let everybody know I was running and you know, trying to get the Internet stuff set up and websites and those kind of things. I mean, I had to use my own personal stuff because I didn't have a campaign site or anything. So yeah, I feel really good about it. We did that we were able to get the message out. We were able to make it to the different forms they had around the city and in Chaparral and the different places and get out there and talk to other people and answer questions and stuff like that. And just a lot of meet and greets and knocking on doors and talking to people and everything else. And you know, I feel like I feel I feel really good about it.

Abigail Salas:

How would it feel to win?

Todd Garrison:

It would feel. It would be. It would be a real honor. I mean, that would be humbling and a real honor to be able to do that I , you know, all the people that are running or people I've worked with over the years and they’re friends, but it would be a real honor to be selected for that and I really look forward to. Really getting back into the whole thing and working with other sheriffs and other law enforcement agencies and just trying to build the Sheriff's Office up and make it a place that the Doña Ana County would be proud of.

Abigail Salas:

If things don't go your way tonight, what's your message to voters?

Todd Garrison:

That would thank them for their support and for the people who voted for me. And then I would wish whoever gets in there the best and be praying for them often. Because I know it's a very difficult job. No, I think just, you know, thanking everybody that's been involved in all of this, and it's been a real pleasure just being able to get out and see the people again. you kind of, when you get away from that kind of stuff and you're just working daily with customers and different things like that, it's not the same. And so, yeah, it's been a real joy doing that again. And hopefully if I get back in there, I really look forward to getting involved with the community in a bigger way and doing more of that kind of stuff again. So, I'm looking forward to that if it happens.