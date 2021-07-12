The jury found over 43 million violations of state consumer protection law and it is now up to the judge to determine how much the company would pay, with attorneys representing the state asking for the maximum $5,000 penalty per violation.
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The Lobos beat the Aggies Saturday 42-18. NMSU has collected 35 wins in the series. They last beat the Lobos in Las Cruces in 2022 under first-year coach Jerry Kill.
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County commissioners name committee members as protests continue during regular meeting.
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Abigail Salas speaks with NMSU Economics Professor Dr. Chris Erickson about the state of Oracle's $18 billion loan.
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The New Mexico School for the Deaf hosted a ribbon cutting alongside Expert Hearing Care for a new facility to test hearing in Las Cruces.
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Christopher Rodriguez, the owner and director of operations for Pinnacle Institute, talks about the vocational college and its affordable medical and dental courses.
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Ramos was released from custody during a news conference outside the county jail Saturday, with the crowd erupting in cheers.
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National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data show New Mexico’s summer temperature increase was the second-biggest jump of the 48 contiguous states as America went through its hottest summer on record.
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Even with the Immigrant Safety Act passed earlier this year, New Mexico is one of five states with the highest local jail arrest rate.
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While many conservation and wildlife organizations support the Fix Our Forests Act, others are skeptical, fearing it will weaken environmental safeguards and threaten long-term ecosystem health.
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President Trump said he was rejecting an Iranian plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian proposal is similar to a memorandum of understanding agreed upon by the U.S. and Iran back in June.
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The disclosure is the latest in a string of incidents in which the AI platform has been caught going rogue. OpenAI says it is reviewing the findings.
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Northeast states saw rising tides and widespread power outages on Saturday as the storm ripped through the region. Forecasters expect significant winds and rain throughout the weekend.
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In mid-September, Fiji's government declared a national emergency because of a startling rise in HIV infections. The country's crystal meth epidemic is a strong contributing factor.
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Some states deliver meals to Medicaid patients that address their dietary needs. Evidence shows it aids recovery and saves healthcare costs, but federal budget cuts may lead some states to cancel it.
September 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's warm welcome for China's Xi Jinping
GOP's big bet on Texas Latino voters could backfire in midterms
Wrongfully detained Iranian American journalist remains jailed in Iran after 2 years
Health care costs a major concern for voters ahead of midterms