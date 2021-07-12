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FILE - Meta's logo is seen on a sign at the company's headquarters, Nov. 9, 2022, in Menlo Park, Calif. Newly unredacted documents from New Mexico’s lawsuit against Meta released Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, underscore the Facebook and Instagram parent’s “historical reluctance” to keep children safe on its platforms, according to the complaint. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)
Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP
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New Mexico jury finds Facebook liable for deceiving users about privacy protections
Associated Press
The jury found over 43 million violations of state consumer protection law and it is now up to the judge to determine how much the company would pay, with attorneys representing the state asking for the maximum $5,000 penalty per violation.
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