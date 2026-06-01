Eloy Medina discusses campaign for Grant County Commission District 2

Susan Morée:

Tell us about how your background has prepared you to serve in this office.



Eloy Medina:

Yes ma'am. So I believe that this office is a call for service. I've been involved in public service for the last 34 years. I'm a retired firefighter, a retired captain with the Silver City Fire Department. I currently run Gila Regional EMS, so I'm really well versed in budgets. I've retained the position of Bayard City Councilman for over 10 years and I've have already had one term as a county commissioner, which is my current role. Serving people is all about service, responding to them, understanding their needs, understanding what they want. And I'm very well versed at this. I give to my community. These are my people. And I support everything that goes along with the community, making sure that everybody is successful, doing the greatest good for the greatest number.



Susan Morée:

Why are you running for this office?



Eloy Medina:

I believe that it's about all about service. It's a call for service. People have the opportunity to select a person to be their representation in government, and I want to strongly be that person for these individuals. I have strong ethics and strong morals. I'm transparent and I'm responsible, and I believe that I can serve the people and make their lives better. I'm a firm believer and treat others as you want to be treated. but I'm also a firm believer in leave it better than you found it. And I'm always open to my people. They can call me day or night and have their discussions and I hear their concerns and anything that's brought to me, whether it's e-mail, text or phone call, I make it a priority to make sure I can tie them into the individuals within the county that are going make their lives better and take care of their concerns. Whether it could be the county manager, the sheriff, the code enforcement officer, or anybody else they need.



Susan Morée:

What are the top issues in your district for this office?



Eloy Medina:

So, I believe that the big, top issues are making sure of the mine’s survivability. You know we have in District two Freeport McMoRan’s Chino Mine Operations which is the largest employer in the county. I'm all about employment. I believe in strongly making sure that people have jobs. They are a very responsible mining organization. They live by the strongest, strictest rules in the nation, and they're very transparent about their mining operations. And I believe that supporting them is one of the big issues, making sure that public safety is available to anybody within that county. I have a couple of municipalities that sit within the county, but at the same time I also have a lot of rural areas that need public service. I got the mine, I got public service, I got ranchers in those communities. Ranchers have to be a priority when it comes to their animals' endangerment. Water, making sure that they have this water project. So, we have a regional water project, making sure I see that regional water project all the way through its entirety.



Susan Morée:

How would you successfully address those issues?



Eloy Medina:

So, I have been very transparent. I'm a strong believer in working with the organizations that are going to make the county stronger. And with a strong county, it makes our people stronger, which means developing relationships and working relationships with WNMU, with Freeport McMoRan, with GRMC, with the municipalities, with the county employees. I'm a firm believer that we make sure that we have good strong employees and we be competitive to make sure that we keep those employees available to the county. I'm a firm believer that we work together, make sure that law enforcement is available for them, public safety, fire services are available to these individuals, and we make sure that they have everything they need to have a good, strong life. We make sure they have good employment, good public safety, good water sources, and a good hospital to serve them.



Susan Morée:

And last question, what else do you think is important for voters to know about your campaign?



Eloy Medina:

I'm very transparent. I'm responsible and I am transparent. I have nothing to hide. I'm an open book. I strongly encourage anybody to call me at any time if they have a concern. I not only serve District 2, I serve the entire county. Since I became a commissioner, I've had quarterly meetings in the Mimbres Valley and I've done them religiously and I've had them, you know, I've always had these meetings with these individuals. I make myself available to people. I am here to assist them to fix their concerns and report their concerns up to the proper people that need to make them. I am here for the people. I'm not here to disrupt operations. I'm not here to disrupt governance. My sole role is to make sure that everybody has a good life, a high quality of life. We have good, strong employees that are well paid and they provide the best service possible to the community that we serve. I'm a strong believer if we have good employees, they're going to serve to their best ability, and provide the best service possible. I ask for your vote on June 2nd.

