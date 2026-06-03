Daisy Maldonado shares a message to voters on election night

New Mexico Secretary of State

Abigail Salas:

Daisy, can you tell me how you're feeling tonight?

Daisy Maldonado:

Yeah, I'm feeling good. I've, you know, just been watching the clerks' updates on how many people have voted so far. So, it's from a purely democracy standpoint, you know, it's good for Doña ana. We have way more folks out voting than we've had in the past, so that's always good news.

Abigail Salas:

And how do you think your campaign went?

Daisy Maldonado:

I think it went really well, actually. I think I was able to talk to a lot of people, to talk, you know, able to knock on quite a few doors, and had really good responses from voters. So, I think it went well.

Abigail Salas:

How would it feel to win?

Daisy Maldonado:

Gosh, I haven't, I guess I haven't given myself that. Yeah, that, privilege isn’t the right word, but I think, I mean, not only will it obviously will feel very good and gratifying, but also definitely feel like a win for the people because that's why I decided to run. That's exactly what I want to be doing is serving community and It'll be a win for all of all of District 1 all of Doña Ana County for everyone that volunteered and everyone that you know has been following me since, you know last fall and you know because of all the things that have happened and anyway, yeah, so it'll be a win for everyone.

Abigail Salas:

And if things don't go your way. What's your message to voters?

Daisy Maldonado:

Yeah, my message is going to be that democracy needs to continue, right? And so, we need to continue to vote. And no matter what, whoever makes it into office really does need to be held accountable. And so, the work is not over. It's just going to look different, that's all.