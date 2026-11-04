Vanessa Ordoñez leads Doña Ana County Sheriff race

Outgoing Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart will be replaced by democratic candidate according to unofficial results.

Vanessa Ordoñez is the projected winner, with 61% of votes, according to unofficial results, Tuesday night.

Although the results are not official yet, Ordoñez said she was “overwhelmed with gratitude."

“I’m humbled by the trust that the people of Doña Ana have placed in me, and this victory isn’t just about winning an election, it's really about the responsibility that comes with serving our community,” she said.

In an interview with KRWG early Tuesday night republican candidate, Todd Garrison said he would support any decision made by Doña Ana County voters.

“I think the Sheriff's office is one of the most important offices in the world just because we vote for the top enforcement officer in each county and I think that the voice of people is where it needs to be and where it needs to stay,” he said.

Garrison previously served as Doña Ana County Sherrif from 2005-2014.

Ordoñez said she is ready to start working towards building a stronger and safer county.