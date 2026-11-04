New Mexico will pay its lawmakers

New Mexico lawmakers will be the last legislature in the country to professionalize after voters passed constitutional amendment 4. The amendment calls for legislators to be paid the median household income in New Mexico, which would rise and fall with the state median income, which is currently between $67,000 and $68,000. There is a delayed implementation rule attached to the amendment, so lawmakers won't see their paychecks until 2029.

Other amendments approved by New Mexico voters include one to end the pocket veto. The governor will be required to explain vetoes and any bill passed by the legislature the governor does not respond to will become law. Amendment 1 passed with 75% of the vote.

Amendment 2 will allow school board elections to be held with other elections, removing the requirement that they be separate from partisan elections. It passed with 65% of the vote.

70% of voters approved Constitutional Amendment 3, which requires nominating committees to submit lists of nominees for boards of regents which govern state educational institutions. The governor would then appoint one of the nominees to non-student positions.

For state representative, sheriff, county commission and other local and regional unofficial election results, you can visit the KRWG News Election Center right here.