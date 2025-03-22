Las Cruces Young Park Shooting Updates

-
Police said that a 17-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday morning for his involvement in Friday night's shooting.
Police announced that one adult and one juvenile were arrested for their involvement in Friday night's deadly shooting at Young Park in Las Cruces.
The county announced resources are available to the community to help those mourning the loss of lives in a shooting that took place Friday night in Las Cruces.
Governor announces state resources will be available to assist local law enforcement with Young Park shooting investigationNew Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said her office is mobilizing state resources to support local law enforcement investigating the deadly shooting at Young Park in Las Cruces that LCPD said killed at least 3 people and left 15 injured.
LCPD said that multiple people have been injured and transported to area hospitals.