KRWG News This Week: Las Cruces city councilors share thoughts on Young Park shooting

This week, we learn more about the investigation into the March 21st shooting at Young Park in Las Cruces that left 3 dead and 15 injured. Police say they have arrested 4 suspects in the shooting. KRWG's Jonny Coker was at an LCPD update on March 25th, 2025 and talked to someone who said they were at Young Park when the gunfire started. Also on the program, we hear from Las Cruces District 3 City Councilor Becki Graham who shared her thoughts on the shooting, and Las Cruces Mayor Pro Tem and District 4 City Councilor Johana Bencomo discusses the shooting and gun violence in the city.

