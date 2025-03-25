LCPS: Support and counseling resources made available after Young Park shooting

On Monday, Las Cruces Public Schools announced that additional support and counseling services will be available to those impacted by the March 21 fatal shooting at Young Park in the city.

The shooting killed 3 people, including a Centennial High School student. 15 others were injured. The district said LCPS staff is working with law enforcement with the investigation.

LCPS Superintendent Ignacio Ruiz released a statement on the shooting:

“We are deeply saddened at this news and offer our condolences to all the families impacted by this senseless tragedy,” said LCPS Superintendent Ignacio Ruiz. “The events that unfolded over the weekend are difficult to understand, especially for our young people. Our schools need to be a safe space for our students and staff, and we are committed to ensuring that.”

According to the district, the Doña Ana County Office of Emergency Management has set up in-person crisis counseling and support at the Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University through at least Tuesday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Additional dates and times may be announced.

The district said the Crisis Lifeline number is also available for emotional support and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Anyone needing assistance can call or text 988 for free, confidential support. LCPS also said The Kid-Talk line is also available for phone calls and text messages at 575-636-3636 or via email at kidtalk@lapinon.org.

LCPS said that families looking for resources from the National Association of School Psychologists on how to talk to children about violence can find more information on their website.

