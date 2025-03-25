Las Cruces Police to hold news conference on Young Park shooting Tuesday morning

Las Cruces Police Department announced they will host a news conference Tuesday morning to provide an update on the shooting that occurred March 21st at Young Park in the city. The shooting left at least three dead and 15 injured.

LCPD said Police Chief Jeremy Story will provide additional information on Friday night’s shooting and answer some questions.

Police said the news conference will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 700 N. Main St.

LCPD said the news conference will be live-streamed on the City’s YouTube channel and on the Las Cruces Police Department’s Facebook page.