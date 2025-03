On Sunday, a vigil was held at Thomas Branigan Library in Las Cruces for those affected directly and indirectly by the shooting at Young Park that happened on Friday, March 21st, 2025.

Christian P. Valle Joshua Delao, Lead Pastor of Sana Iglesia talks to the citizens of Las Cruces about what the vigil is about.

Christian P. Valle Las Cruces citizens coming together to pray for the families of those affected by the event that happened Friday night.