South Fork Fire and the Salt Fire Updates

Governor Lujan Grisham declares state of emergency in Lincoln County, Mescalero Apache Reservation due to wildfires.The South Fork Fire and Salt Fire have consumed nearly 20,000 acres, according the Governor's office.
KRWG Public Media has been following the South Fork fire near Ruidoso and the Salt Fire on the Mescalero Reservation. Scott Brocato reached out to Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford to get an update on the fires, his current safety, and the challenges of dealing with these fires on the heels of the Blue 2 Fire.
Richard Coltharp covers the area's top stories on Alamogordo NOW.
Two wildfires near the village of Ruidoso in the Lincoln National Forest are growing. The entire Village of Ruidoso and multiple surrounding communities are under evacuation orders.