Below are some wildfire Community Resources.

You can donate online to the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico, which has set up the "Greatest Needs Impact Fund for Lincoln and Otero Counties". The fund will provide immediate and long-term recovery needs of people, animals, and places affected by the wildfires, the foundation states on its website.

Shelters available:



Eastern New Mexico University,

Roswell Gymnasium 52 B University Blvd, Roswell, NM Church on the Move - 901 W. Brasher Rd, Roswell, NM *New Mexico Military Institute, Godfrey Athletic Center - 101 W. College Blvd, Roswell, NM Church on the Move Dream Center - 2700 W 2nd St, Roswell, NM Eastern New Mexico State Fairgrounds - 2500 SE Main St, Roswell, NM RVs and Large Animals - 2500 SE Main, Roswell, NM *Roswell Convention Center - 912 N Main Street, Roswell, NM Roswell Aquatic Center- 1500 W. College The Inn of the Mountain Gods Convention Center - 287 Carrizo Canyon Road, Mescalero Capitan High School - 519 Smokey Bear Blvd, Capitan, NM Carrizozo High School - 800 D Ave., Carrizozo, NM Christ Community Church - 2960 N Scenic Dr, Alamogordo, NM

*The New Mexico Military Institute and Roswell Civic Center are accepting evacuees sheltering with leashed pets.

Animal Shelters:

Mescalero Rodeo Grounds (livestock)

Rodeo Grounds Rd, Mescalero, NM

Eastern New Mexico State Fairgrounds

2500 SE Main St, Roswell, NM

Lea County Fairgrounds

101 S Commercial St, Lovington, NM

Evacuation of large animals and livestock:

ENM Fairgrounds, 2500 S.E. Main, in Roswell, and

Lea County Fairgrounds, 101 S. Commercial Street, Lovington, are offering stable space and RV hookups. Contact Lea County Fairgrounds, Director Wyatt Duncan at 575-333-0252.

Mescalero Evacuations:

Emergency evacuation center: Mescalero Community Center Gymnasium

Community Resources: Emergency Operations Center is operational. For information or assistance regarding the South Fork Fire or other emergencies, please call 575-258-6900.

Pets to Humane Society of Lincoln County: Address: 25962 US-70, Ruidoso, NM

Smoke:

Individuals sensitive to wildfire smoke should take precautions and use the New Mexico Department of Health 5-3-1 Visibility Method to determine if it’s safe to be outside. Learn more at https://nmtracking.doh.nm.gov/environment/air/FireAndSmoke.html

An interactive smoke map at https://fire.airnow.gov/ lets you zoom into your area to see the latest smoke conditions.

Additional information sources:

Additional updates regarding evacuation information from Lincoln County Officials can be found here: https://www.lincolncountynm.gov/news_detail_T2_R26.php

Incident Map URL: https://www.arcgis.com/apps/mapviewer/index.html?webmap=e2c6d99f914c44cbb18b75e73beef035

More information about shelters and evacuations can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/villageofruidoso

https://www.facebook.com/mescaleroapachetribe

According to the Village of Ruidoso, PNM has de-energized parts of the village of Ruidoso. Village officials announced that PNM will continue to make regular updates on social channels and updates can also be found at outagemap.pnm.com.

Facebook page for people trying to find their loved ones Here.

How to Help:

Supplies:

The following items are recommended for donation:



Blankets

Pillows

Towels

Toiletries and hygiene items

Non-perishable food items

Bottled water

Clothing

Pet supplies, food

Sleeping bags

Bandannas and work gloves

Batteries

Locations:

New Mexico State University - College of ACES

Gerald Thomas Hall, Rm 221

940 College Dr, Las Cruces, NM

Otero County Extension Office

401 Fairgrounds Rd, Alamogordo, NM

Mescalero Community Center Gym

108 Central Ave., Mescalero, NM

The Inn of the Mountain Gods Convention Center

287 Carrizo Canyon Road, Mescalero

An evacuation center at the Inn of the Mountain Gods is accepting donations.

National Guard Armory

1 E. Earl Cummins Loop, Roswell, NM

Aggie Emergency Fund

for more info, visit: nmsufoundation.org

Monetary Giving:

The Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico is partnering with the Community Foundation of Lincoln County to support the New Mexico Wildfire Relief Fund and Emergency Action Fund by establishing the Greatest Need Fund for Lincoln and Otero counties.

To donate, online visit https://cfsnm.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=4993

The fund is also accepting monetary donations by check at: 2640 El Paseo Road, Las Cruces, NM 88001.