Closures persist around Ruidoso as scattered storms continue

According to Village of Ruidoso officials, FEMA closed their Ruidoso-based Disaster Recovery Center at 237 Service Road due to forecasted rain and potential flooding, and is expected to resume operations tomorrow morning at 7:00.

Victims of the fires and flooding can find help at DisasterAssistance.gov, or call the FEMA assistance line between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. MST at 800-621-3362.

Individuals who need sandbags in Ruidoso can find them at Fire Station 2, Wingfield Park, and the All American Park in Ruidoso Downs.

The following roads remain closed:

Paradise at Hull

Paradise at Phillips Circle

Paradise at Country Club

Main Road at South

Sleepy Hollow

Additionally, village officials ask residents and visitors to stay aware of their surroundings, and keep an eye out for weather updates that could lead to flash flooding.