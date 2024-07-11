© 2024 KRWG
Closures persist around Ruidoso as scattered storms continue

KRWG | By KRWG News and Partners
Published July 11, 2024 at 1:35 PM MDT
Smokey Bear Hotshots from the Lincoln National Forest filling sandbags on Sunday, June 30.
Stacy King-Powers
/
Southwest Incident Management Team 5
Smokey Bear Hotshots from the Lincoln National Forest filling sandbags on Sunday, June 30.

According to Village of Ruidoso officials, FEMA closed their Ruidoso-based Disaster Recovery Center at 237 Service Road due to forecasted rain and potential flooding, and is expected to resume operations tomorrow morning at 7:00.

Victims of the fires and flooding can find help at DisasterAssistance.gov, or call the FEMA assistance line between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. MST at 800-621-3362.

Individuals who need sandbags in Ruidoso can find them at Fire Station 2, Wingfield Park, and the All American Park in Ruidoso Downs.

The following roads remain closed:

Paradise at Hull
Paradise at Phillips Circle
Paradise at Country Club
Main Road at South
Sleepy Hollow

Additionally, village officials ask residents and visitors to stay aware of their surroundings, and keep an eye out for weather updates that could lead to flash flooding.
_