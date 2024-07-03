Bureau of Indian Affairs: South Fork Fire caused by lightning strike

On Wednesday afternoon, the Bureau of Indian Affairs sent out a release stating that the South Fork Fire in the Lincoln National Forest was caused by lightning.

"The identification of the point of origin and all evidence and data support lighting as the cause of the fire," the release said. "Human activity and factors did not contribute to the cause."

The investigation was conducted by wildland fire investigators and law enforcement officers from a myriad of agencies, including the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the U.S.D.A. Forest Service, and the FBI.

The Bureau said that the cause of the nearby Salt Fire remains under investigation.

Read the full release below: