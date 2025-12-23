Firefighters go "out on a limb" in tree rescue

The Las Cruces Fire Department assisted in a tree rescue in Doña Ana Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the 11,000 block of Doña Ana Road at about 12:30 p.m. to assist Doña Ana Fire & Rescue in freeing a worker who was trapped and suspended while trimming a tree.

According to a news release from the Las Cruces Fire Department, Battalion 3, Engine 6, Engine 4 and Truck 1 all responded; the aerial ladder on Truck 1 was used to safely access and retrieve the worker, who was uninjured.