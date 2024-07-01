FEMA: Disaster Recovery Center to open in Ruidoso Tuesday

A Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) will open in Ruidoso on Tuesday to help New Mexicans affected by the South Fork and Salt Fires and flooding.

FEMA Officials announced in a media release that residents and business owners in Lincoln County, Otero County, and the Mescalero Apache Reservation can visit the center to apply for FEMA assistance and learn about available resources. No appointment is needed.

The Disaster Recovery Center locations:

Horton Complex237 Service Road, Ruidoso, NM 88345

Roswell Civic & Convention Center912 N. Main St., Roswell, NM 88201

Hours at both centers are:

Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Recovery Centers will be open on July 4, Independence Day, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Officials say that you do not have to visit the center to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

Residents can also apply for assistance at disasterassistance.gov or by using the FEMA App for mobile devices or by calling 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily.