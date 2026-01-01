Serena Johnson grew up in Colorado with a background in film and is now studying journalism at NMSU. Her love for music and a good book inspire her storytelling and fuels her curiosity about the world. She enjoys highlighting local businesses, arts and culture, with the goal of helping people feel more connected and engaged with their community. Serena has served as a multimedia journalist for CrimsonWire, a production team member for KRWG and News22, and an intern reporter for The Las Cruces Bulletin. Currently, Serena is a New Mexico Local News Fund Fellow working as a multimedia journalist for KRWG Public Media.