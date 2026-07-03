New Mexico state senators voice Project Jupiter concerns

On Thursday, July 2, four New Mexico state senators spoke to community members about their concerns and criticisms of Project Jupiter and announced a public listening session scheduled for next month.

State Sens. Carrie Hamblen, Joseph Cervantes, Jeff Steinborn and Bill Soules held the conference at La Llorona Park. Behind the senators, people referred to throughout the meeting as “Water Warriors,” stood in the Rio Grande holding up signs opposing A.I. data centers.

“Everywhere data centers have gone, they've over-promised and under-delivered," Sen. Soules said. "Why is this one going to be different? And what protections are there when they don't live up to the promises?”

Soules said he is also concerned about lack of transparency and questioned whether reports on Project Jupiter’s economic and environmental impact are accurate.

Serena Johnson New Mexico state Sen. Bill Soules shares concerns with community members about Project Jupiter

While Cervantes said he is not completely against data centers, he and Steinborn agreed New Mexico has a history of being the testing ground for major projects, often at the expense of the environment and the people in the area.

“We need to chart a different course," Steinborn said. "We are not going to tolerate being sacrificed again from these new data centers.”

Steinborn added that Project Jupiter is awaiting an air quality permit that, he said, would allow emissions exceeding the greenhouse gas output of Las Cruces and Albuquerque combined.

“We cannot accept [that level of emissions], and we are not going to accept that,” he said. “Is that acceptable to any of you?”

“No!” the crowd chanted in response.

He said the state can reject the permit and urged the public to submit comments on the New Mexico Environment Department’s website before July 6.

Hamblen closed the conference announcing another opportunity for the public to address state lawmakers and agencies involved in permitting decisions related to air, energy and water.

The free public listening session will be held from 6 - 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, in the third-floor ballroom of the Corbett Center Student Union at NMSU.