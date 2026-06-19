Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham advises possible successor

New Mexicans will choose their next governor this fall. As Republican Gregg Hull and Democrat Deb Haaland prepare for the election, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has some advice for Haaland on working with the Trump administration should she succeed her in office.

“I am a strong believer that you do not invite risk into your state … I don't get engaged in publicity stunts against this administration.”

Lujan Grisham has been in office since 2019 and has served under both of President Donald Trump’s administrations. She says for a borderland state such as New Mexico, taking risks during this time can hurt people. Instead, she tells Haaland she should wait until after the 2028 presidential elections to take more liberties.

“You cannot adequately protect an immigrant community unless they change immigration at the congressional level, which they're failing to do. Work with the administration in places where it can make a difference.”

However, recent news shows this may be difficult.

On June 10, 2026, Trump signed a bill into law which will put nearly $70 billion toward increased immigration enforcement. The funding will span his remaining 3 years in the White House.

The Governor says, in regard to immigration, she’s done everything she can do under the circumstances.

“I don't know that there's really anything I could remark on that is an indication that I didn't think we went far enough, because we're out here on a limb, aren't we? In trying to make sure that people know we have their backs, that we’ll do everything we can do, and more, but there's a limit here.”

She says a governor’s job is never truly finished, and there is always something that could have been done better. As her second term comes to a close, she hopes for Deb Haaland to continue her work.

“She would be incredibly effective, because who's been discriminated by every federal administration? Sovereign nations. Who's gonna know that better than a candidate like Deb Haaland?”

As for what’s next for Lujan Grisham …

“Expect me on the national stage to push the envelope there and expect me to be doing that in the private sector here. And we'll see what that looks like exactly. So, maybe something to talk about in January.”

We’ll catch up with the governor in January, and we’ll find out who will be the next governor of New Mexico this fall as Gregg Hull and Deb Haaland go head-to-head.