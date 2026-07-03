Retired New Mexico teacher finds a new classroom in children’s books

After nearly four decades in the classroom, retired educator Rachel Bate still looks to make an impact, just in a different way.

Now an author, she writes children’s books inspired by New Mexico to give kids lessons on caring for others and the world around them.

“We're working with many different kinds of children of all different backgrounds, temperaments, personalities,” Bate said. “It just inspired me so many ways in my writing.”

Bate taught both special and regular education before retiring in 2022. Many of her students struggled with bullying, shyness and self-confidence, experiences now reflected in her books, she said.

It was her late mother-in-law who always encouraged her to write children’s stories, and after her passing, she finally decided to pursue that dream. She partnered with her sister Rebecca Jacob, who illustrates her work, and the two began to build characters and narratives shaped by New Mexico culture, nature and wildlife.

“I really love New Mexico, the openness of the land, the beautiful sky, the wonderful cloud formations … and just having the children realizing that there's so many things right here that we have that other states or other children may not experience,” Bate said. “It’s so educational for children too.”

In her most recent work titled “Hatch Chile Willie,” Bate leaned into one of New Mexico’s most recognizable symbols.

“‘Hatch Chile Willie’ is the only story so far that I have that is not about an animal but about a magical chile pepper,” she said. “Hatch Chile Willie is half red and half green, a play on New Mexico, Christmas, what kind of chile do you like?”

Courtesy of Rachel Bate

Whether it’s a shy Desert Box turtle who learns to come out of his shell or a coyote embracing what makes her different, Bate said she wants children to take away one thing.

“The most important message is to be compassionate and kind,” she said.

The most rewarding part of being an author is traveling around New Mexico, reading to kids and seeing them connect to her stories firsthand, she said.

Mike Beckett, owner of COAS bookstore in Las Cruces, has hosted Bate before and shared her enthusiasm. Their section for young readers is rapidly expanding due to high demand, he said.

“The children’s book section is an important part of our business and that gladdens my heart because that tells me you got another generation of readers,” he said. “If we can get kids reading and then they teach their kids to read, I think it goes a long way to helping society as a whole.”

From the classroom to bookshelves, Bate hopes to inspire future generations.

“I think for children, the message that I want them really to learn is to love themselves, love others and follow your dreams,” she said. “You might have bumps along the road but persevere. Don’t give up.”