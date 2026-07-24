Public Education Commissioner Pattie Gipson on charter schools

Serena Johnson:

For listeners who may not be familiar, what is a charter school?

Pattie Gipson:

So, a charter school is a publicly funded public school that has been authorized, either by a school district or the Public Education Commission, to serve students in their geographic area.

Serena Johnson:

How many charter schools are there in your district and who do they serve?

Pattie Gipson:

There's seven in Las Cruces, and they serve the entire community of Las Cruces. Anyone geographically located within the Las Cruces Public Schools zone.

Serena Johnson:

Do you know what needs in the community these charter schools are trying to meet? Are there any gaps that they're filling?

Pattie Gipson:

Well, there's a variety of gaps that they're filling. We have schools that are dual-language schools. Some of our schools serve very neurodivergent students. Also, several of our schools serve students that became disengaged with their education and have now come back. So, they're having the opportunity to obtain their high school diploma. Also, a lot of support for current technical education.

Serena Johnson:

What does the enrollment process look like for these schools, and what happens if the number of applications exceeds availability?

Pattie Gipson:

Okay, so we prefer not to call it an application, because that kind of sounds like there's a screening process. So, it's a lottery system where families are just asked to provide minimal information – name, contact, telephone, email – and students go into a blind lottery. Their names are pulled out, and there's waiting lists that are then created for students who did not make the lottery.

Serena Johnson:

Would you say charter schools compete with traditional schools for students and funding, or is it just kind of another option for families?

Pattie Gipson:

So, I do not believe they compete, because we're all in the same business. Funding for students in New Mexico is per pupil, so wherever that child lands, is where the money lands. So that it's not a competition. We're all looking to serve students as best we can. I know from the perspective of the charters in this area, they're not looking to take students away. They’re looking to provide students a landing place where they can thrive.

Serena Johnson:

And have you seen any trends?

Pattie Gipson:

Charter schools across the state have increased in enrollment, because families are finding the opportunities for their students to thrive. So, we have seen a growth in the population. We have about 25,000 students around the state attending schools that we authorize.

Serena Johnson:

All right, and then lastly, what's the biggest misconception people have about charter schools?

Pattie Gipson:

Well, there's several. That they're private and that they don't have to comply with all of the state mandated requirements that a traditional public school has to, because they do.

Serena Johnson:

All right. Well, thank you so much for your time, Pattie. I appreciate it.

Pattie Gipson:

Sure.