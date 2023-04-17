The Associated Press
-
The court passed the responsibility back to Parliament. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud also urged the government to uphold the rights of LGBTQ+ people and end discrimination against them.
-
Russia and China have forged an informal alliance against the United States and other democratic nations that is now complicated by the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Police in Belgium on Tuesday shot dead a suspected Tunisian extremist accused of killing two Swedish soccer fans in a brazen shooting on a Brussels street before disappearing into the night.
-
Under the settlement, it would still be possible to separate children from parents or guardians, but under limited scenarios, as has been the case for many years.
-
It was the final day of this year’s event. The mass ascension was scheduled to begin at 7 a.m.
-
Rite Aid said it was arranging for payment of wages and other costs as usual, though some "underperforming" stores among its more than 2,100 pharmacies in 17 states will be closed.
-
Inexperienced politician Daniel Noboa won Ecuador's presidential runoff election Sunday held amid unprecedented violence that even claimed the life of a candidate.
-
At stake are Poland's legal stance on LGBTQ+ rights and abortion, and the foreign alliances of a country that has been a crucial ally to Ukraine after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.
-
A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck western Afghanistan on Sunday, just over a week after strong quakes killed thousands of people and flattened entire villages in the same region.
-
Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican backed by former President Donald Trump, has won the Louisiana governor's race, holding off a crowded field of candidates.