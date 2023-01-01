Jerry Redfern, Capital & Main

Visual journalist Jerry Redfern covers the environmental and humanitarian issues across Southeast Asia and other developing regions, as well as at home in the US. His work ranges from the aftermath of American bombs in Laos to agroforestry in Belize to life amid logging in Borneo. Jerry’s photos have appeared in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and Der Spiegel, among others. He has contributed to four book projects, including Eternal Harvest: The Legacy of American Bombs in Laos (co-authored with Karen Coates), which was a finalist for the IRE Book Award.

After graduating with a degree in journalism from the University of Montana, he spent several years as a staff photographer at newspapers in the American West. He began his freelance career in Cambodia where he shot news, features and investigative stories for Agence France-Presse, The New York Times, The Cambodia Daily

and other publications. These days he works with video as well as

photos, and he is in the final stages of post-production on his first

feature-length documentary film, Eternal Harvest, an extension of the book project.

Jerry was a 2012-2013 Ted Scripps Fellow in Environmental Journalism at the Center for Environmental Journalism at the University of Colorado at Boulder and a Senior Fellow at the Schuster Institute for Investigative Journalism at Brandeis

University.

