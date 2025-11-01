Camerata del Sol opens a new season with music for string trio

Camerata del Sol will feature music for string trio at its opening concert of the year with violinist Daniel Vega-Albela, violist Elisabeth Greene, and cellist Jorge Espinoza performing. While Vega-Albela has performed with each of the other musicians many times before, this concert marks the debut of the threesome performing as a trio, and they’ll play music by Beethoven, Manual M. Ponce, and Ernst von Dohnányi.

“It’s a wonderful program,” Vega-Albela said in this interview with Intermezzo host Leora Zeitlin, and he added, “it has been a joy” preparing the concert with Greene and Espinoza. Listen to the interview to learn more about each of the works featured.

The free concert takes place on Saturday night, November 1, at 7:30 p.m. at the Atkinson Recital Hall.

Musical clips in the interview come from the Serenade for String Trio, by Ernst von Dohnányi, movements 3 and 2, performed by Domus (Virgin Classics, cd #45015).

