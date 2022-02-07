-
Although we’re still not able to go to full performances in indoor venues, soprano Heather Dials and Camerata del Sol have been offering a musical gift to…
-
One of the foremost composers of our day, Osvaldo Golijov grew up in Argentina when Astor Piazzolla was composing and performing his famous tangos…
-
One of the goals of the chamber ensemble Camerata del Sol is to explore music that is not performed often. With that in mind, the local group chose Joseph…
-
When the New Horizons Symphony Orchestra began rehearsing in August for this weekend’s concert, the musicians could not have imagined the concert would be…
-
When he was growing up in Mexico, violinist Daniel Vega-Albela fell in love with the music of Mozart, and has been playing it ever since. This Sunday, he…
-
There’s a new professional chamber orchestra in town – Camerata del Sol, a 15-member string ensemble that will make its debut this weekend in concerts in…
-
Award-winning Cuban composer Yalil Guerra will visit Las Cruces as part of this year’s “Warner Hutchison Contemporary Arts Festival” at NMSU next week.…
-
Simon Gollo and Daniel Vega-Albela, violinists with La Catrina Quartet, have been working hard to build the string program at New Mexico State University,…
-
A concert with the Latin-Grammy Award winning La Catrina Quartet always includes something new, and tonight, the ensemble is offering not only a program…
-
A rarely-heard piece of music for string quartet and tuba by jazz composer and musician Manny Albam is on the program this Sunday in a concert performed…