Sometimes a close friendship can inspire some beautiful music, and that is exactly what happened between the 19th century clarinetist Heinrich Baermann…
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra met with the Doña Ana Arts Council Executive…
Although we’re still not able to go to full performances in indoor venues, soprano Heather Dials and Camerata del Sol have been offering a musical gift to…
One of the foremost composers of our day, Osvaldo Golijov grew up in Argentina when Astor Piazzolla was composing and performing his famous tangos…
One of the goals of the chamber ensemble Camerata del Sol is to explore music that is not performed often. With that in mind, the local group chose Joseph…
There’s a new professional chamber orchestra in town – Camerata del Sol, a 15-member string ensemble that will make its debut this weekend in concerts in…