Evelyn Sandoval is a Senior TV Producer at KRWG Public Media. She is a graduate of New Mexico State University, she graduated with a Bachelor's in Journalism and a minor in Sports Marketing. Evelyn previously worked at KTSM Channel 9 NBC News in El Paso, TX. During her time as a student , she volunteered her time in the journalism department for over 4 years. Evelyn also worked as a student employee for KRWG Public Media and Aggie Vision. In her free time, Evelyn enjoys the outdoors and spending time with her pets and giving back to the next generation in the Journalism Department.