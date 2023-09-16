The El Paso Museum of History hosted a Kicks Camp this summer. This camp taught area students about art, culture, branding and the history of sneakers. Carla Padilla, a local artist and entrepreneur mentored the students and taught the class to design their very own personalized sneakers. On the last day of the camp, the students had an opportunity to display their custom kicks in the El Paso Museum of History Gallery where family and friends visited to see their work.