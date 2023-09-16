© 2023 KRWG
El Paso Museum of History hosted a Kicks Camp

By Evelyn Sandoval,
KRWG News and Partners
Published September 16, 2023 at 9:30 AM MDT

The El Paso Museum of History hosted a Kicks Camp this summer. This camp taught area students about art, culture, branding and the history of sneakers. Carla Padilla, a local artist and entrepreneur mentored the students and taught the class to design their very own personalized sneakers. On the last day of the camp, the students had an opportunity to display their custom kicks in the El Paso Museum of History Gallery where family and friends visited to see their work.

Evelyn Sandoval
Evelyn Sandoval is a Senior TV Producer at KRWG Public Media. She is a graduate of New Mexico State University, and graduated with a Bachelor's in Journalism and a minor in Sports Marketing. Evelyn previously worked at KTSM Channel 9 NBC News in El Paso, TX. During her time as a student, she volunteered in the journalism department for over 4 years. Evelyn also worked as a student employee for KRWG Public Media and Aggie Vision from 2015-2019.
