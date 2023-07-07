Evelyn Sandoval is a Senior TV Producer at KRWG Public Media. She is a graduate of New Mexico State University, she graduated with a Bachelor's in Journalism and a minor in Sports Marketing. Evelyn previously worked at KTSM Channel 9 NBC News in El Paso, TX. During her time as a student , she volunteered her time in the journalism department for over 4 years. Evelyn also worked as a student employee for KRWG Public Media and Aggie Vision from 2015-2019. She loves Mexican Food, good vibes, and drinking coffee. In her free time, Evelyn enjoys the outdoors, spending time with her family and pets, but most importantly she is passionate about giving back to the next generation of the Journalism Department.