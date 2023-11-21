© 2023 KRWG
'Trails of Enchantment' highlights unique history and culture of the borderlands

KRWG | By Andrea Vázquez,
Evelyn Sandoval
Published November 21, 2023 at 2:37 PM MST

If you like cherry picking, look no further towards La Luz, New Mexico! Nichols Ranch and Orchards have been farming in Otero County since 1882. On every Father's Day weekend, families and friends get to enjoy food trucks, festivities and more at their Cherry Festival.

Nichols Ranch and Orchards is owned and operated by husband and wife, Bob and Sue Nichols
Red wines, white wines ... you take your pick! Rio Grande Winery is home to the New Mexico State Winemaker of the Year, where they grow and ferment the grapes right here in Mesilla Valley. New Mexico is the oldest wine growing state in North America, thanks to its unique history, high elevation and fertile soil from the Rio Grande River.

Rio Grande Winery owner Richard McDonald also is named 2022 Winemaker of the Year for his chardonnay, beating out 218 entries to take home the Premier Vitner's Gold Award for New Mexico.
Let's go, Chihuahuas! Southwest University Baseball Park is home to the minor league baseball team, The El Paso Chihuahuas. Team officials share that the community here in the Borderland actually makes the stadium experiences one of the most unique out of other ballparks in the country.

The El Paso Chihuahuas team play and compete from May to September in the Borderland
Once known as 'The Christmas Star", the electric star on the Franklin Mountains has been lighting the borderland since 1940. With the help of the El Paso Chamber and the El Paso Historical Society, we take a look into the star's history and maintenance to keep it shining everyday.

Did you know that there are over 400 light bulbs on the El Paso Star? That's a whole lot of wattage!
Welcome to Trails of Enchantment! Where we travel and discover the diverse cultures and nature of the borderland region ... where we share the stories of the places, the art and the people that make up this beautiful land.
Andrea Vázquez
Andrea Vázquez is a Senior TV Producer at KRWG Public Media and a NMSU Alumna. She graduated in 2019 with a bachelor's in journalism and a minor in History. During her time as a student, she dedicated her time at KRWG’s News22 and worked as a KRWG student employee, as well at Aggie Vision.
Evelyn Sandoval
Evelyn Sandoval is a Senior TV Producer at KRWG Public Media. She is a graduate of New Mexico State University, and graduated with a Bachelor's in Journalism and a minor in Sports Marketing. Evelyn previously worked at KTSM Channel 9 NBC News in El Paso, TX. During her time as a student, she volunteered in the journalism department for over 4 years. Evelyn also worked as a student employee for KRWG Public Media and Aggie Vision from 2015-2019.
