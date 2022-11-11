Emily Guerra has Deep Roots in the Borderland

KRWG's Emily Guerra sits down with producer Evelyn Sandoval to share her connection with Mesilla and the Southwest. Emily's family history goes back to the 1800's in New Mexico. She talks about the start of her award-winning career and her inspiration behind "Fiesta" the popular Bilingual Latin Music radio program that airs on KRWG Public Media. On the program, Emily shares her travels of the world and love of music with her audience every weeknight.

Emily Guerra, KRWG TV Radio Host