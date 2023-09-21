NMSU museum celebrates the lowrider culture and community

On Friday, September 8th, 2023, the NMSU University Museum at Kent Hall, opened its doors to the exhibit "Low and Slow: Lowrider Culture on the Border.” This exhibit holds unique historical objects, paintings, and clothing from the Lowrider community in the region.

Norma Chairez-Hartell, University Museum curator and professor said that the exhibit highlights Hispanic culture and the perseverance of the lowrider community.

"One of the reasons I wanted to bring this exhibit out is to bring not only the local community, but you know the Chicanos and Chicanas at NMSU to come celebrate. So yeah, it's also a way to bring people out to the museum," She said.

Award-winning Fronteriza author Denise Chávez was also at the opening day of the exhibit, and she said was amazed of the exhibition's outcome.

"Low and Slow was not only an exhibition of Lowrider cars and costumes. Honestly, it was one of the best events I've ever attended on the NMSU campus." Said Chávez.

This event was alive and filled with fashion, music, and vehicles. Norma Chairez-Hartell described the unique way that this community supports each other.

"It's just this community that you know just celebrates, dresses up like Pachucos and Pachucas. Celebrates artwork, having a Lowrider itself is you know like a generational family thing but also the time that goes into the artwork is a personal thing and then the artist work as well," Chairez-Hartell says.

The exhibition is located in the East Gallery in Kent Hall at New Mexico State University and will be available until September 2024.