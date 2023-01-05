-
President Biden's lawyers have found more classified documents, this time at his Wilmington, Del., home. According to his lawyer Richard Sauber, "all but one" were found in storage in Biden's garage.
After three days on the picket line, more than 7,000 nurses are returning to work at the city's biggest hospitals with the promise of "concrete, enforceable safe staffing ratios," their union said.
Zhao Lijian, a foreign ministry spokesman known for his combative approach, was reassigned. The change is mostly tactical, but analysts see a window of opportunity to improve China-U.S. relations.
Musk has lost hundreds of billions of dollars in recent years, largely due to Tesla stock plummeting.
Visiting Saudi Arabia last summer, President Biden tried to reassure Arab leaders of U.S. commitment to the region's security. But Gulf nations aren't necessarily rushing to side with Washington.
In her new book You Just Need To Lose Weight and 19 Other Myths About Fat People, Aubrey Gordon tackles the biases and myths that she says keep fat people on the margins of society.
Annual inflation continued to ease, cooling to 6.5% in December, but prices are still climbing at a rapid rate, meaning people have to work longer and harder to keep the same standard of living.
Budding paleontologist Molly Sampson found the 5-inch megalodon tooth near Calvert Cliffs, Md., while trying out the new insulated waders she got for Christmas.
Astronomer Jackie Faherty outlines the most exciting sky events you can put on your calendar in 2023, from eclipses to meteor showers and more.
The exoplanet was found using a satellite and spectrography. It has a similar size as Earth, but is much hotter and completes its orbit around its star in two days.
Protests against Peruvian President Dina Boluarte's government that have left dozens of people dead since they began a month ago spread through the south of the Andean country.
Amazon should recognize its first unionized warehouse in the U.S., a federal labor official ruled.