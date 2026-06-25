Project Jupiter 'out of compliance' says Doña Ana County Commissioners and staff

Project Jupiter is out of compliance with Doña Ana County as they have not submitted job reports and requested documents. This was discussed at the latest Board of Commissioners meeting.

Director of Economic Development, Denisse Carter, said that Project Jupiter is required to submit a quarterly job report. So far, they have failed to submit two reports. These were due January 31 and April 30.

“They didn’t have any jobs to report for the report that was due January 31,” Carter said.

The April 30 report has not been submitted because the New Mexico Economic Development department is still setting up the portal Carter said.

According to the Project Jupiter Website the project expects to create, “4,000 construction jobs and support 1,500 ongoing project-supported jobs, prioritizing local hiring.”

Carter has also requested environmental agreements. They have not been submitted yet and were requested to be submitted before July 6, she said.

Commissioner Susanna Chaparro pointed out that they are out of compliance since they have not submitted the requested documents.

“So, Stack, Bloom Energy, Open AI, Oracle, I'm still waiting for those answers, and I'd like for you to come here and give them to this commission and our public," Chaparro said.

Chair Manuel Sanchez brought up the possibility of speaking with legal counsel and bond attorneys about the next steps if documents are not submitted before the next commissioners' meeting and if Project Jupiter continues to be out of compliance.

“We are a regulatory body, and we're responsible for ensuring their compliance and that's been the message from day one is that I you know while I had a yes vote for this IRB, it is up it is incumbent on the county to ensure their compliance,” Sanchez said.

Oracle, Bloom Energy, and Stack Infrastructure are working on an annual report that is due by July 31st, Carter said.

Last BOCC meeting, County Manager Scott Andrews said the Project Jupiter page on the county website would be updated with a section for community members to submit questions.

The counties' Public Safety Communications coordinator, Ariana Parra, gave an overview of the site where documents concerning compliance, governance and project commitments can be viewed, and community questions can be submitted.

To submit a question, residents will have to fill out a three-question form with their question, the topic of the question, and if they are a resident of the county. A person can submit multiple forms if they have multiple questions.

County staff will post the questions and answers on the Project Jupiter page.

The site can be accessed by going to donaana.gov and clicking on the Project Jupiter tab on the right or by going to donaana.gov/projectjupiter.